Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Murray withdraws from singles to play doubles

Murray withdraws from singles; to play doubles

Updated on: 03 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

However, Murray, who plans to retire after the Paris Olympics, will still experience an emotional farewell to the All England Club when he plays doubles with brother Jamie

Andy Murray

Two-time champion Andy Murray called time on his Wimbledon singles career on Tuesday after the “extremely disappointed” former World No. 1 lost his battle to recover from back surgery. 


However, Murray, who plans to retire after the Paris Olympics, will still experience an emotional farewell to the All England Club when he plays doubles with brother Jamie.


