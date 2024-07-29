Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nadal Alcaraz win doubles opener

Nadal-Alcaraz win doubles opener

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

Nadal returned the next day to win his singles rubber, beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Nadal-Alcaraz win doubles opener

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) and Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Nadal-Alcaraz win doubles opener
x
00:00

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz brought the Roland Garros crowd to its feet, opening their Olympic Games doubles campaign with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni on Saturday.


The Spniards won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Nadal returned the next day to win his singles rubber, beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Saturday’s night session closed with Angelique Kerber defeating fellow mother Naomi Osaka, 7-5, 6-3. 



Sumit Nagal loses in Rd 1


India’s Sumit Nagal crashed out of the men’s singles after a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 loss to France’s Corentin Moutet in a first-round match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rafael nadal carlos alcaraz 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK