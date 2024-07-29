Nadal-Alcaraz win doubles opener

Nadal returned the next day to win his singles rubber, beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (right) and Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz brought the Roland Garros crowd to its feet, opening their Olympic Games doubles campaign with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni on Saturday.

The Spniards won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Nadal returned the next day to win his singles rubber, beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Saturday’s night session closed with Angelique Kerber defeating fellow mother Naomi Osaka, 7-5, 6-3.

Sumit Nagal loses in Rd 1

India’s Sumit Nagal crashed out of the men’s singles after a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 loss to France’s Corentin Moutet in a first-round match.

