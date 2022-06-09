Nadal gets foot treatment, Zverev undergoes ligament surgery

Nadal then travelled to Barcelona to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation” treatment, a spokesman for the Spaniard said

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal is recovering at home after he underwent treatment on his injured left foot in Madrid on Tuesday, while his French Open semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev underwent surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle in Berlin.

French Open champion Nadal is battling to be fit for Wimbledon. Nadal has returned to his house in Mallorca, less than three weeks before the start of Wimbledon on June 27. Nadal, 36 said his foot was “asleep” due to injections during his victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday. Nadal then travelled to Barcelona to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation” treatment, a spokesman for the Spaniard said.

“Rafa is already at home and will spend three or four days doing normal, maintaining, physical activity. We don’t rule out a second treatment being carried out in the next week,” the spokesperson added. Nadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet.

Meanwhile, World No. 3 Zverev, who turned his ankle while trailing Nadal in the semis in Paris last week, wrote to his 1.8 million Instagram followers: “We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine. Next week I’ll reach a career-high ranking of No.2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery. After further examination, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.”

