Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nadal makes a mark in Paris

Nadal makes a mark in Paris

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Spaniard seals 300th Grand Slam victory as he enters Round Three with 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet

Nadal makes a mark in Paris

Rafael Nadal returns to Corentin Moutet on Philipe Chatrier Court on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images


Rafael Nadal claimed the 300th Grand Slam win of his career on Wednesday as he beat French wildcard Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros. 

The 21-time major winner faces Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the last 16 as Nadal continues his quest for a 14th title 




in Paris. 


Record 107 wins at French

Roger Federer (369) and Djokovic (325) are the only men to have more than the record 21-time major champion. His French Open record now stands at a staggering 107 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

“I think it was a good match against a very difficult player with lots of talent,” said Nadal, whose build-up to the tournament was hampered by a foot injury. “The last couple of months haven’t been easy. The victories help a lot.” 

I feel tired: Alcaraz

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alexander Zverev both saved a match point in five-set French Open thrillers.  Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after four hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” said Alcaraz. 

“It was a great battle, a great match and we fought until the last point.” Alcaraz, 19, is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, and backed as the man to break the stranglehold of Djokovic and Nadal.

Zverev beats Baez

Zverev, a 2021 semi-finalist, dug himself out of a deep hole against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to avoid his earliest loss at a major in three years. Zverev overcame Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 and will play Brandon Nakashima of the US for a place in the last 16. 

“I’m happy still being in the tournament right now,” said Zverev, who was match point down on serve at 4-5 in the final set.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK