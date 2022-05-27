Nadal makes a mark in Paris

Spaniard seals 300th Grand Slam victory as he enters Round Three with 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet

Rafael Nadal returns to Corentin Moutet on Philipe Chatrier Court on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal claimed the 300th Grand Slam win of his career on Wednesday as he beat French wildcard Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

The 21-time major winner faces Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the last 16 as Nadal continues his quest for a 14th title

in Paris.

Record 107 wins at French

Roger Federer (369) and Djokovic (325) are the only men to have more than the record 21-time major champion. His French Open record now stands at a staggering 107 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

“I think it was a good match against a very difficult player with lots of talent,” said Nadal, whose build-up to the tournament was hampered by a foot injury. “The last couple of months haven’t been easy. The victories help a lot.”

I feel tired: Alcaraz

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alexander Zverev both saved a match point in five-set French Open thrillers. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after four hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” said Alcaraz.

“It was a great battle, a great match and we fought until the last point.” Alcaraz, 19, is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, and backed as the man to break the stranglehold of Djokovic and Nadal.

Zverev beats Baez

Zverev, a 2021 semi-finalist, dug himself out of a deep hole against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to avoid his earliest loss at a major in three years. Zverev overcame Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 and will play Brandon Nakashima of the US for a place in the last 16.

“I’m happy still being in the tournament right now,” said Zverev, who was match point down on serve at 4-5 in the final set.

