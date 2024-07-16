They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Nadal returns with Bastad doubles win x 00:00

Rafael Nadal, who is preparing for the Paris Olympics, returned to competition for the first time since his early French Open exit on Monday teaming up with Casper Ruud for a doubles win here. They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela.

