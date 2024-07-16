Nadal returns with Bastad doubles win

They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela
Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP
Rafael Nadal, who is preparing for the Paris Olympics, returned to competition for the first time since his early French Open exit on Monday teaming up with Casper Ruud for a doubles win here. They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela.
