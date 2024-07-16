Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nadal returns with Bastad doubles win

Nadal returns with Bastad doubles win

Updated on: 16 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Bastad (Sweden)
Agencies

Top

They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal, who is preparing for the Paris Olympics, returned to competition for the first time since his early French Open exit on Monday teaming up with Casper Ruud for a doubles win here. They won 6-1, 6-4 against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



