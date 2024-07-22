Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nadal stung by World No 51 Borges

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Bastad (Sweden)
AFP |

The Spanish tennis great had shown signs of a return to form in Scandinavia as he made an impressive run to the final, just one week before tennis at the Olympic Games gets underway on the clay in Paris

Winner Nuno Borges (left) and Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal lost his first final in two years on Sunday as the Spaniard went down 6-3, 6-2 to Portugal’s Nuno Borges, the World No. 51, at the clay-court Swedish Open.


The Spanish tennis great had shown signs of a return to form in Scandinavia as he made an impressive run to the final, just one week before tennis at the Olympic Games gets underway on the clay in Paris.


But Nadal, rather than celebrating his 64th title on the surface and first since Roland Garros 2022, was dominated by Borges as he struggled to find fluency with his serve and ground strokes. 


“I don’t know what to say. I think I was wishing for this moment for a while already,” said Borges in his post-match interview.

 “It’s crazy, in tennis it doesn’t happen when you expect it sometimes. I know we all wanted Rafa to win, a part of me wished that too, but something even bigger inside of me really pushed through today...I’m just really happy overall. I really don’t know what to say, I’m very emotional.” 

Borges was the first to make headway in the match when he broke the Spaniard’s serve to go 3-1 up, with Nadal saving break points before 
overcooking a forehand down the line.

