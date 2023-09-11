Breaking News
Nagal finishes runner-up in Austria

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Austria
PTI

Competing in his third Challenger level final, Nagal lost 2-6 4-6 to his rival, who is ranked five places below him at 194.

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal had to be content with a runner-up finish at the ATP Tulln Challenger event after losing the singles title clash in straight sets to Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva, here on Sunday. Competing in his third Challenger level final, Nagal lost 2-6 4-6 to his rival, who is ranked five places below him at 194.


Nagal struggled with his serve and lost his cool in the opening set when he lost a game after being up 40-0. Frustrated at losing the game, he banged his racquet on the court, breaking it in a jiffy.


Also Read: Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open tophy, claims fourth ATP Challenger title


The Czech earned match points with a backhand winner and closed the contest with a forehand winner. Nagal had won the Rome (April) and Tampere (July) Challenger events early this year. 

The top Indian singles player, who took out two seeded players including top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas en route the final, earned 60 ranking points for his effort. He will move to 156 in the ATP chart with a jump of 33 places.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

