Nagal finishes runner-up in Austria

Sumit Nagal had to be content with a runner-up finish at the ATP Tulln Challenger event after losing the singles title clash in straight sets to Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva, here on Sunday. Competing in his third Challenger level final, Nagal lost 2-6 4-6 to his rival, who is ranked five places below him at 194.

Nagal struggled with his serve and lost his cool in the opening set when he lost a game after being up 40-0. Frustrated at losing the game, he banged his racquet on the court, breaking it in a jiffy.

The Czech earned match points with a backhand winner and closed the contest with a forehand winner. Nagal had won the Rome (April) and Tampere (July) Challenger events early this year.

The top Indian singles player, who took out two seeded players including top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas en route the final, earned 60 ranking points for his effort. He will move to 156 in the ATP chart with a jump of 33 places.

