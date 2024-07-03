Nagal’s campaign ends after doubles defeat

Nagal and Lajovic lost 2-6 2-6 against Spanish pair of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in one hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s Sumit Nagal drew curtains on his campaign at the Wimbledon, crashing out in straight sets in the opening round of the men’s doubles event along side his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic here on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic lost 2-6 2-6 against Spanish pair of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in one hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition.

Nagal had earlier lost in the opening round of men’s singles on Monday. Nagal, a former boys doubles Wimbledon champion, lost to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 in 2 hours and 48 minute.

Nagal feels he had the momentum in the third set of the Wimbledon first-round tie against Kecmanovic but his relative inexperience on grass cost him the match. “This is my first main draw at Wimbledon, and playing on the grass surface is not easy; you need a bit of experience. But I think I did whatever I could, I fought hard. I felt like I could have served better, and there were a few things here and there in the match I could have done better,” Nagal told Star Sports.

“Later on in the third set, the momentum was kind of shifting towards me. If I could have broken him at 5-3, him serving, I think the match could have changed in a funny way.”

