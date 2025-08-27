Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Naomi Osaka out to recapture sparkle at US Open

Naomi Osaka out to recapture sparkle at US Open

Updated on: 27 August,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

"It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me. I really wanted to win," said Osaka, who broke the 106th-ranked Minnen three times in both sets

Naomi Osaka out to recapture sparkle at US Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their women's singles first round tennis match on day three of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Naomi Osaka out to recapture sparkle at US Open
x
00:00

Twice former champion Naomi Osaka hopes being seeded at the US Open for the first time in four years will enhance her chances of recapturing her form of old on the biggest stage. Osaka, a winner in New York in 2018 and 2020, advanced to the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium's Greet Minnen. Former world number one Osaka has not gone beyond the last 32 of a Grand Slam since capturing the last of her four major titles at the 2021 Australian Open. 

Twice former champion Naomi Osaka hopes being seeded at the US Open for the first time in four years will enhance her chances of recapturing her form of old on the biggest stage. Osaka, a winner in New York in 2018 and 2020, advanced to the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium's Greet Minnen. Former world number one Osaka has not gone beyond the last 32 of a Grand Slam since capturing the last of her four major titles at the 2021 Australian Open. 

But she made a splash with a glitzy entrance for her night session match, striding onto the Louis Armstrong Stadium court in a sparkly red outfit and shimmering rose hair accessories. Attached to her bag was a shiny Labubu doll called "Billie Jean Bling" in honour of the tennis legend after whom the US Open venue is named. Following her run to the Montreal final earlier this month, Osaka is also back inside the world's top 25 and showing glimpses of her best form. "It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me. I really wanted to win," said Osaka, who broke the 106th-ranked Minnen three times in both sets. 



"It feels really good to have won quite a few matches against some really good players, especially on a surface that I love." "So it does give me confidence coming into this tournament, but I also know a Grand Slam is a completely different beast, and there are so many different factors that come into play." "Whenever I play here the atmosphere feels like home, and it is home for me," added Osaka, who is seeded 23rd and will next face American Hailey Baptiste. 


Osaka, 27, has largely struggled since returning from maternity leave at the start of last year but is seeded at a major for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open and has looked re-energised after a coaching shake-up. Now working with Iga Swiatek's old coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, Osaka is chasing her first tour-level title since Melbourne four years ago. 

A more presentable draw could be just the opening she needs, although 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff could be a potential opponent were she to reach the last 16. "You don't want to play the big names early on. I think for me I've always been the type of person that kind of eases into it, but you have to earn that right, of course," said Osaka. "Honestly, in any given day I'm not scared to play anyone. It's just more I'd like to, I guess, get me feet wet first before diving in." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Naomi Osaka us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK