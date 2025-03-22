Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nayak enters vault final at World Cup gymnastics

Nayak enters vault final at World Cup gymnastics

Updated on: 22 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Nayak, 29, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in qualification.

Pranati Nayak

Nayak enters vault final at World Cup gymnastics
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has qualified for the vault final after qualifying in third place at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.


Also Read: Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pak thrash NZ


Nayak, 29, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in qualification. 


“Pranati did well in the qualification. With better execution, she can be a medal prospect in the finals,” her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra told PTI. The vault final will be held on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news Gymnastics turkey

