Nayak, 29, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in qualification.

Pranati Nayak

Listen to this article Nayak enters vault final at World Cup gymnastics x 00:00

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has qualified for the vault final after qualifying in third place at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pak thrash NZ

Nayak, 29, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in qualification.

“Pranati did well in the qualification. With better execution, she can be a medal prospect in the finals,” her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra told PTI. The vault final will be held on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever