‘Neeraj’s adductor is fine, he’s doing intense training now’

Neeraj Chopra

The adductor niggle that has troubled Neeraj Chopra in the past couple of months “is fine” now and the reigning Olympic champion has entered the high intensity phase of his Paris preparations, his German coach Klaus Bartonietz told PTI, dismissing concerns surrounding the Indian star’s fitness.

Chopra, who scripted history by winning the javelin throw gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is once again the country’s best bet for a top podium finish in the Paris Games beginning on July 26.

But his season has been far from perfect in terms of fitness. Bartonietz, however, insisted that things are back on track. “Everything is according to plan. At the moment, no issue with that [adductor niggle], it’s fine, it looks good, hoping to remain like that till the Olympics,” the coach, who has been with Chopra for close to five years, told PTI in an exclusive interview from Antalya, Turkiye where they are currently based for training.

“It’s just over two weeks left in the Olympics, so the intensity of training is high. He is having full throwing sessions.” Chopra, 26, withdrew from Ostrava Golden Spike on May 28 as a precautionary measure after he felt “something” in his adductor (group of muscles located on inner thighs).

