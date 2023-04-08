Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > New support staff for India mens womens hockey teams

New support staff for India men’s, women’s hockey teams

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Besides Farry and Halkett, Hockey India also announced Australian Alan Tan’s appointment as scientific advisor to the national men’s team. “We welcome the new coaching staff,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said

New support staff for India men’s, women’s hockey teams

Rhett Halkett


Renowned Australian coach Anthony Farry has been appointed as the analytical coach of the Indian women’s hockey team while South African Rhett Halkett will perform the same role with the men’s team, Hockey India announced on Friday.


The national federation also announced other support staff members for both the teams. Farry, under whose supervision Canada men’s team qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and who also helped Japan women win their maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2018, will assist head coach Janneke Schopman in his new role.



Farry also helped Canada U-21 men’s team qualify for two consecutive editions of the Junior World Cups and was the head coach and High Performance Director of USA women’s side from August 2020 to April 2022.


Also Read: Indian women's hockey team loses 1-3 to Netherlands in its second friendly tie

Besides Farry and Halkett, Hockey India also announced Australian Alan Tan’s appointment as scientific advisor to the national men’s team. “We welcome the new coaching staff,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey hockey news sports Sports Update sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK