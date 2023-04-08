New support staff for India men’s, women’s hockey teams

Besides Farry and Halkett, Hockey India also announced Australian Alan Tan’s appointment as scientific advisor to the national men’s team. “We welcome the new coaching staff,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said

Renowned Australian coach Anthony Farry has been appointed as the analytical coach of the Indian women’s hockey team while South African Rhett Halkett will perform the same role with the men’s team, Hockey India announced on Friday.

The national federation also announced other support staff members for both the teams. Farry, under whose supervision Canada men’s team qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and who also helped Japan women win their maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2018, will assist head coach Janneke Schopman in his new role.

Farry also helped Canada U-21 men’s team qualify for two consecutive editions of the Junior World Cups and was the head coach and High Performance Director of USA women’s side from August 2020 to April 2022.

Besides Farry and Halkett, Hockey India also announced Australian Alan Tan’s appointment as scientific advisor to the national men’s team. “We welcome the new coaching staff,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

