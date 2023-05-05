Breaking News
New ‘unreturnable’ spin serve trend catching on with Indian players

Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

“We have been trying this for many days but couldn’t figure it out,” India’s doubles ace Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who forms the world no. 5 pair with Chirag Shetty, told PTI from Hyderabad

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Pic/AP, PTI

A new “unreturnable” spin-serve has caught the attention of the world’s top badminton players and the Indian doubles shuttlers are also not far behind as they are putting in the hard yards to master this latest skill, which many believe can give “unfair” advantage to the players.


“We have been trying this for many days but couldn’t figure it out,” India’s doubles ace Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who forms the world no. 5 pair with Chirag Shetty, told PTI from Hyderabad.



So what exactly is this latest spin serve? This is a kind of serve where the shuttler holds the cork of the shuttlecock in between his or her thumb and middle finger and tries to put a spin to it with a carrom strike motion before sending it across the net with the racquet.

