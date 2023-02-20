Breaking News
Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Superstar Tom Brady feels Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at 2004 Super Bowl provided more publicity for halftime shows

NFL’s smash hit!

Singers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during the 2004 halftime show at Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Tom Brady


Superstar Tom Brady thinks singer Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction in 2004 at the  Super Bowl got the National Football League the much-needed attention.
 
Janet’s breast was visible for a brief period during her performance with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show. Brady, who was playing for the New England Patriots then, feels the incident helped the league become  popular. 


Brady, 45, told the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast: “I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows. Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so, who knows?”



While the incident did create a uproar, Brady revealed that he was focused on the game. “It took a while for us to figure out exactly what had gone on. [The media was] asking me about that. I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They said, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game,” he recalled of the incident.

justin timberlake janet jackson sports news sports Sports Update

