Nick Kyrgios faces court over assault allegation

Updated on: 06 July,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Police in the Australian Capital Territory, where Canberra is located, released a statement without identifying the player

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP


Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios will appear in court over an allegation of assault, his barrister told the Canberra Times newspaper on Tuesday. 

Police in the Australian Capital Territory, where Canberra is located, released a statement without identifying the player.




tennis news sports news

