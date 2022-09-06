Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic, Nadal: Danill Medvedev

Medvedev was deposed as US Open champion on Sunday by Kyrgios as the fiery Australian stormed to an electrifying 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach his first quarter-final in New York

Danill Medvedev (below) said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev was deposed as US Open champion on Sunday by Kyrgios as the fiery Australian stormed to an electrifying 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach his first quarter-final in New York.

“Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa,” said Medvedev.

