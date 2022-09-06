Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic Nadal Danill Medvedev

Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic, Nadal: Danill Medvedev

Updated on: 06 September,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Medvedev was deposed as US Open champion on Sunday by Kyrgios as the fiery Australian stormed to an electrifying 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach his first quarter-final in New York

Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic, Nadal: Danill Medvedev

Danill Medvedev


Danill Medvedev (below) said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. 


Medvedev was deposed as US Open champion on Sunday by Kyrgios as the fiery Australian stormed to an electrifying 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach his first quarter-final in New York.



“Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa,” said Medvedev.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
novak djokovic rafael nadal sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK