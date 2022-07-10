Breaking News
Nick Kyrgios hopes to inspire all ‘outcasts’

Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  London
“I grew up in Canberra, the courts I trained on were horrible, and now I’m in the Wimbledon final. I think it’s honestly an inspiration for any kid who’s kind of been outcast or just surrounded by negative headlines or just being brought down from a lot of different angles”

Nick Kyrgios hopes to inspire all ‘outcasts’

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP


Nick Kyrgios believes his journey from an overweight child playing on shabby public courts to the verge of a shock Wimbledon title can inspire all “outcasts”.  The maverick Australian will become one of the All England Club’s most controversial champions if he beats six-time winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. The 27-year-old, playing in his first major final, admitted he was having sleepless nights ahead of the showdown. 

As he filled time counting down to Sunday, he posted a photo of himself as a self-conscious, overweight child, posing awkwardly with a racquet in hand. “I think that’s just a strong message for any kid who doubts himself. Just keep going. Look at that photo, I literally look like Manny from Modern Family,” he said, referring to the hit US comedy series. 




“I grew up in Canberra, the courts I trained on were horrible, and now I’m in the Wimbledon final. I think it’s honestly an inspiration for any kid who’s kind of been outcast or just surrounded by negative headlines or just being brought down from a lot of different angles.”


