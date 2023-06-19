Breaking News
Thane: Court acquits man accused of rape, murder of minor girl
Maha: Teenage girl cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend
Maharashtra: No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra: Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Palghar
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies at separate events
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon warm up Halle tournament due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up Halle tournament due to knee injury

Updated on: 19 June,2023 06:02 PM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

Australian Nick Kyrgios said he "tried everything" to be fit after withdrawing from the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Halle on Monday due to a knee issue

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up Halle tournament due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up Halle tournament due to knee injury
x
00:00

Australian Nick Kyrgios said he "tried everything" to be fit after withdrawing from the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Halle on Monday due to a knee issue.


The 28-year-old, who lost the 2022 Wimbledon final in four sets to Novak Djokovic, had surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee in January.


"I tried everything here in Halle to be fit over the past few days, but I had to make the decision to pull out," Kyrgios said on Monday.


"When I play, I want to put in a performance like I did here last year when I was in the semi-finals, but that just wasn't possible," the Australian added.

Kyrgios, ranked 31, had been due to take on Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday morning in the German grass-court tournament, one of the most important lead-up events for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

Kyrgios complained of restricted movement after his first-round loss to Wu Yibing in Stuttgart earlier this month.

"I feel my knee every point. I can't walk without pain," Kyrgios said during the match.

With a 37-10 record, Kyrgios played the best season of his career in 2022, chalking up a tour-leading 12 wins on grass.

His place in Halle will be taken by 45th-ranked Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Also Read: Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK