Night sessions will stay: Organisers

Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) after winning at the end of their men's singles match on day ten of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Pic/AFP

French Open night sessions will remain despite the reservations of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic whose epic quarter-final clash ended at 1:15 on Wednesday morning in front of thousands of shivering fans, many of whom were huddled in blankets to keep out the biting cold.

“Night sessions will stay, but obviously we are going to see whether we move the starting time or not,” admitted tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a two-time major winner and former world number one.

