Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain seal Commonwealth Games berths

Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Jasmine in a group photograph after qualifying in the Elite Women Commonwealth Games (CWG) Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Newly-crowned world champion boxer, Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain sealed their berths in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games (CWG). The boxers made their way to the CWG with dominating wins in the selection trials on Saturday.

While Nikhat Zareen, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana's Minakshi via a 7-0 unanimous decision, Lovlina out-classed Railways Pooja by an identical margin, according to the PTI.

Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers, who also sealed spots for the quadrennial event.

Nikhat looked in control throughout her bout, landing clear punches. A two-time former youth world champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani.

The Haryana boxer is enjoying a good year. She had won the gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year.

Jasmine, the 2021 Asian youth boxing Championship bronze medallist, out-punched 2022 world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Team:

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70Kg).

(with PTI inputs)