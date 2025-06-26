Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nine year old Aarit Kapil holds World No 1 Carlsen to a draw

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil holds World No. 1 Carlsen to a draw

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Aarit played this event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World Championship

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil holds World No. 1 Carlsen to a draw

Magnus Calrsen and Aarit Kapil

Listen to this article
Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil holds World No. 1 Carlsen to a draw
x
00:00

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi came close to defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen before settling for a draw in the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ chess tournament held online.

Kapil, the runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, went toe-to-toe with the five-time world champion and even had the edge over him. However, with only a few seconds left, the Indian was unable to convert his advantage and settled for a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame. 


Aarit played this event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World Championship.


Aarit has scored victories in the first two rounds and will play his third game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India’s V Pranav clinched the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ title with an impressive 10 out of 11 points.

US GM Hans Moke Niemann finished second.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK