Magnus Calrsen and Aarit Kapil

Nine-year-old Aarit Kapil from Delhi came close to defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen before settling for a draw in the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ chess tournament held online.

Kapil, the runner-up at the recent Under-9 National Championship, went toe-to-toe with the five-time world champion and even had the edge over him. However, with only a few seconds left, the Indian was unable to convert his advantage and settled for a draw in a rook versus two minor pieces endgame.

Aarit played this event from his hotel in Georgia where he is currently battling for a podium finish in the under-10 World Championship.

Aarit has scored victories in the first two rounds and will play his third game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India’s V Pranav clinched the ‘Early Titled Tuesday’ title with an impressive 10 out of 11 points.

US GM Hans Moke Niemann finished second.

