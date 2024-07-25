Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nishant aiming for nothing less than gold Dad

Updated on: 25 July,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Pawan said that Nishant is fully ready to show his strength in the Olympics.

Nishant Dev

For Nishant Dev, who was the first Indian male boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics, fighting for gold is the ultimate battle at the quadrennial extravaganza, says his father Pawan (above).


The 23-year-old Nishant is a World Championships bronze medallist from the 2023 edition of the event held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he recorded a famous 5-0 unanimous win over Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar in the quarter-finals.




Pawan said that Nishant is fully ready to show his strength in the Olympics. He will compete in the 71kg weight category, and his first match is scheduled for July 28. This time Nishant’s main goal is to bring a gold medal for the country.

“Nishant’s sole aim is to win gold at the Olympics. Even now, when I speak with him, he insists that he is fighting only for the gold medal. He is now prepared to fulfil his dream. It has been the dream of our entire family for Nishant to compete in the Olympics and win a medal,” said Pawan. 

“I dedicated all my time to Nishant. Our entire focus was on his sports career,” he added.

sports news boxing 2024 Paris Olympics

