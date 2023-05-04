Nishant Dev outclasses Sarkhan Aliyev to enter Last 16

Dev, 22, put up a world-class display of strength and supreme technique. By judging his opponent’s attacks well and defending sternly, Dev gave the Azerbaijani no chance to execute his attacks. Dev, who had reached the quarter-finals in the last edition as well, will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea in the next round

Nishant Dev

Young Indian boxer Nishant Dev produced a power-packed performance, recording a scintillating 5-0 victory over 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

Dev, 22, put up a world-class display of strength and supreme technique. By judging his opponent’s attacks well and defending sternly, Dev gave the Azerbaijani no chance to execute his attacks. Dev, who had reached the quarter-finals in the last edition as well, will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea in the next round.

On Thursday, four Indian pugilists will take to the ring for their respective tournament openers. The 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind Sahani (48kg) will square off against Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan, while the 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak Kumar (51kg) will face Luis Delgado of Ecuador.

