Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nishant Dev outclasses Sarkhan Aliyev to enter Last 16

Nishant Dev outclasses Sarkhan Aliyev to enter Last 16

Updated on: 04 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Tashkent
PTI |

Top

Dev, 22, put up a world-class display of strength and supreme technique. By judging his opponent’s attacks well and defending sternly, Dev gave the Azerbaijani no chance to execute his attacks. Dev, who had reached the quarter-finals in the last edition as well, will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea in the next round

Nishant Dev outclasses Sarkhan Aliyev to enter Last 16

Nishant Dev

Listen to this article
Nishant Dev outclasses Sarkhan Aliyev to enter Last 16
x
00:00

Young Indian boxer Nishant Dev produced a power-packed performance, recording a scintillating 5-0 victory over 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.


Dev, 22, put up a world-class display of strength and supreme technique. By judging his opponent’s attacks well and defending sternly, Dev gave the Azerbaijani no chance to execute his attacks. Dev, who had reached the quarter-finals in the last edition as well, will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea in the next round. 



On Thursday, four Indian pugilists will take to the ring for their respective tournament openers. The 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind Sahani (48kg) will square off against Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan, while the 2019 Asian silver medallist Deepak Kumar (51kg) will face Luis Delgado of Ecuador.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports Sports Update sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK