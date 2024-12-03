Nitesh nominated for BWF’s Para Badminton Player of the Year award

The 29-year-old Indian is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. In women’s category, Li Feng Mei, Sarina Satomi, Liu Yu Tong and Leani Ratri Oktila have been nominated

India’s Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh has been nominated along with three others for the men’s Para Badminton Player of the Year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

Nitesh, who won his maiden gold medal in SL3 category at the Paris Paralympics, will be competing for the award with two-time Paralympic gold medallists Cheah Liek Hou (SU5) of Malaysia, Japan’s Daiki Kajiwara (WH2) and China’s Qu Zimo (WH1).

The 29-year-old Indian is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. In women’s category, Li Feng Mei, Sarina Satomi, Liu Yu Tong and Leani Ratri Oktila have been nominated.

