Nitesh nominated for BWF's Para Badminton Player of the Year award

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 29-year-old Indian is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. In women’s category, Li Feng Mei, Sarina Satomi, Liu Yu Tong and Leani Ratri Oktila have been nominated

Kumar Nitesh

India’s Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh has been nominated along with three others for the men’s Para Badminton Player of the Year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.


Nitesh, who won his maiden gold medal in SL3 category at the Paris Paralympics, will be competing for the award with two-time Paralympic gold medallists Cheah Liek Hou (SU5) of Malaysia, Japan’s Daiki Kajiwara (WH2) and China’s Qu Zimo (WH1).


Also Read: ‘We never lost our gold, Pramod Bhaiya’: Nitesh Kumar to Bhagat after being crowned Paralympic champion


The 29-year-old Indian is also a two-time silver and one-time bronze medallist at the World Championships. In women’s category, Li Feng Mei, Sarina Satomi, Liu Yu Tong and Leani Ratri Oktila have been nominated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

