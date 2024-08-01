Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden

Wang Chuqin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article No. 1 Chuqin breaks TT racquet, loses next day x 00:00

China’s table tennis World No. 1 Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men’s Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his racquet broken.

Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris, but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his racquet while jostling to take a picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden. The 26th-ranked Moregard sank to the floor in disbelief and put his hands on his head, before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation after roaring on the underdog throughout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever