No. 1 Chuqin breaks TT racquet, loses next day

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Paris
Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden

No. 1 Chuqin breaks TT racquet, loses next day

Wang Chuqin. Pic/AFP

China’s table tennis World No. 1 Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men’s Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his racquet broken.
Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris, but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his racquet while jostling to take a picture. 


Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden. The 26th-ranked Moregard sank to the floor in disbelief and put his hands on his head, before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation after roaring on the underdog throughout. 



Paris Olympics 2024 Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update

