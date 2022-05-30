No.1 Djokovic inches closer to Nadal clash

Djokovic, bidding to equal Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 last-16 victory against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina

Novak Djokovic returns to Diego Schwartzman. PIC/ Getty Images

World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic reached a 16th French Open quarter-final on Sunday where old rival and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal could be waiting. Djokovic, bidding to equal Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 last-16 victory against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

“I have a lot of respect for him [Schwartzman]. He’s a good person off the court,” said Djokovic who has now beaten Schwartzman seven times in seven meetings. Djokovic is still to drop a set at Roland Garros after cruising through the first week.

“I’ve made a good start but I have a lot of work to do,” added Djokovic, who will face Nadal for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th overall if the Spaniard defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev reached the quarters for the fourth time by ending Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles’ run in the last 16 on Sunday with 7-6 (13-11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

