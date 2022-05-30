Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
14 bodies recovered from crash site of Tara Airlines plane in Nepal
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > No.1 Djokovic inches closer to Nadal clash

No.1 Djokovic inches closer to Nadal clash

Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Djokovic, bidding to equal Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 last-16 victory against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina

No.1 Djokovic inches closer to Nadal clash

Novak Djokovic returns to Diego Schwartzman. PIC/ Getty Images


World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic reached a 16th French Open quarter-final on Sunday where old rival and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal could be waiting. Djokovic, bidding to equal Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 last-16 victory against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

“I have a lot of respect for him [Schwartzman]. He’s a good person off the court,” said Djokovic who has now beaten Schwartzman seven times in seven meetings. Djokovic is still to drop a set at Roland Garros after cruising through the first week.




“I’ve made a good start but I have a lot of work to do,” added Djokovic, who will face Nadal for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th overall if the Spaniard defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev reached the quarters  for the fourth time by ending Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles’ run in the last 16 on Sunday with 7-6 (13-11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

novak djokovic French Open rafael nadal argentina sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK