No. 1 Sinner to meet compatriot Berrettini

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner overcame a mid-match wobble to see off the challenge of Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in his Wimbledon opener on Monday but said he would have to raise his game.

The Italian World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in just under three hours on No. 1 Court to set up a match against 2021 Wimbledon finalist and compatriot Matteo Berrettini. “First-round matches are never easy and in the next round I have to raise my level,” said Sinner.

