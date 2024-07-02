No. 1 Sinner to meet compatriot Berrettini

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The Italian World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in just under three hours on No. 1 Court to set up a match against 2021 Wimbledon finalist and compatriot Matteo Berrettini. “First-round matches are never easy and in the next round I have to raise my level,” said Sinner

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner overcame a mid-match wobble to see off the challenge of Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in his Wimbledon opener on Monday but said he would have to raise his game. 


The Italian World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in just under three hours on No. 1 Court to set up a match against 2021 Wimbledon finalist and compatriot Matteo Berrettini. “First-round matches are never easy and in the next round I have to raise my level,” said Sinner.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


