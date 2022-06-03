No top spot for beaten Indian GM Venkatesh

Georgian Grandmaster Luka Paichadze defeated Indian GM MR Venkatesh to jump to the top spot

Georgian Grandmaster Luka Paichadze defeated Indian GM MR Venkatesh to jump to the top spot with four points after the fourth round of the first Maharashtra International Open GM chess tournament here on Thursday.

The 43-move win for the second seed Paichadze put him half a point ahead of the field. GM Boris Savchenko and eight Indians, including No.3 seed MR Lalith Babu are among the 11 players trailing the Georgian on 3 points each.

