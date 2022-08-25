No US Open 2022 for pregnant Angelique Kerber

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her

Angelique Kerber. Pic/AFP


Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open. 


The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one. 

“I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber.


angelique kerber us open sports news tennis news

