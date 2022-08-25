No US Open 2022 for pregnant Angelique Kerber

The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her
Angelique Kerber. Pic/AFP
Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open.
The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one.
“I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever