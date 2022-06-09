Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Norway chess: Anand beats Radjabov

Norway chess: Anand beats Radjabov

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  Norway
Agencies |

Top

Anand, 52, has 13 points after the seventh round, half a point behind Carlsen, who was shocked by Norwegian compatriot Aryan Tari

Norway chess: Anand beats Radjabov

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP


Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand defeated Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov in the Armageddon in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament to remain in the second spot behind world number one Magnus Carlsen.

Anand, 52, has 13 points after the seventh round, half a point behind Carlsen, who was shocked by Norwegian compatriot Aryan Tari. Anand and Radjabov drew their Classical match in 42 moves. In the sudden death tie-break Anand needed only 25 moves to beat the Azerbaijan player.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


viswanathan anand norway chess sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK