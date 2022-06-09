Norway chess: Anand beats Radjabov

Anand, 52, has 13 points after the seventh round, half a point behind Carlsen, who was shocked by Norwegian compatriot Aryan Tari

Viswanathan Anand. Pic/AFP

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand defeated Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov in the Armageddon in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament to remain in the second spot behind world number one Magnus Carlsen.

Anand, 52, has 13 points after the seventh round, half a point behind Carlsen, who was shocked by Norwegian compatriot Aryan Tari. Anand and Radjabov drew their Classical match in 42 moves. In the sudden death tie-break Anand needed only 25 moves to beat the Azerbaijan player.

