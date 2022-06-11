Norway chess: Viswanathan Anand loses to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 07:14 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
PTI |

Anand showed impressive form with a victory over Carlsen to lead the standings after the fifth round, but was outgunned by Mamedyarov in 22 moves in the Classical match in a Petroff Millenium Attack game late on Thursday

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand’s campaign at the Norway Chess tournament suffered a setback after losing to Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the ninth round even as Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen shot into sole lead with a win over Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Viswanathan Anand showed impressive form with a victory over Carlsen to lead the standings after the fifth round, but was outgunned by Mamedyarov in 22 moves in the Classical match in a Petroff Millenium Attack game late on Thursday.


