Not a great season says Djoko after Ruud shock
Not a great season, says Djoko after Ruud shock

Updated on: 15 April,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
AFP |

The 10th-ranked Norwegian beat the world number one 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for a first win in six attempts against the record 24-time Grand Slam title winner

Novak Djokovic

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic admitted he was “not having a great season at all” after he was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Casper Ruud in the semi-finals. 


The 10th-ranked Norwegian beat the world number one 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for a first win in six attempts against the record 24-time Grand Slam title winner. 


Djokovic insisted, however, that he won’t panic despite seeing a golden opportunity to go on capture a 41st Masters title snatched away by a player he swept off court in the French Open final last year. “I’m used to a really high standard in terms of expectations and results. Not having a title is—compared to the last 15 years—not a great season at all,” said Djokovic.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

