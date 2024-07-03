Breaking News
Not feeling pressure: Gauff after Rd-3 entry

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Coco Gauff celebrates her win over Anca Todoni at Wimbledon, London, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Coco Gauff likes No. 1 Court at Wimbledon. It’s where she beat Venus Williams back in 2019 when Gauff made her Wimbledon debut at age 15.


On Wednesday, Gauff beat qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the third round at the All England Club. “This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon. Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on,” the 20-year-old Gauff said in her on-court interview.
 
The victory also allows Gauff, the No. 2 seed, to move another step away from last year’s first-round exit. “Overall, I just learned about life a lot,” the US Open champion said when asked about putting that three-set loss to Sofia Kenin behind her.


“I just realised that, yes, what I do I’m very passionate about, but it’s not ever that serious and sometimes the world can make you feel like there’s so much pressure, there’s so much expectation,” she said. “At the end of the [day], it’s a game. It’s sport.”


The 19-year-old Todoni is from Romania and was making her Grand Slam debut. “I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments,” Gauff said.

