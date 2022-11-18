Visa power!

Boosted by permission to travel for Australian Open, Novak Djokovic beats Andrey Rublev to enter semis

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Andrey Rublev on Day Four of the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday. Pics/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year’s tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” the Serbian said after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin.

‘Timely relief’

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well.” On Tuesday, Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa, overturning a three-year ban after his ejection from the country.

Andrey Rublev

This year’s championship was overshadowed by nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic being put on a plane on the eve of the contest after a high-stakes legal battle over his visa status.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic begins his Paris title defence in style

‘Best memories in Oz’

“Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam.” said Djokovic. “I made some of the best memories there.” Djokovic was speaking after securing a spot in the last four of the season-ending Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rublev, his second straight sets victory in as many matches. He said the news from Australia had been a boost. “Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it did.” he said.

“Knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever