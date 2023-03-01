Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai extends winning streak to 18

Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

Updated on: 01 March,2023 11:15 AM IST  |  Dubai
AP |

Top

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic holds on in Dubai, extends winning streak to 18

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac.Pic/AFP


Top-ranked Novak Djokovic held on to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 7-6 (1) at the Dubai Championships in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.


Djokovic's first-round victory on Tuesday came a day after the 35-year-old Serb broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman.



Djokovic was a bit rusty on his return from a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He led 4-1 in the third set Tuesday before the 130th-ranked Machac forced a tiebreaker.


"He was giving me all kinds of trouble, but I guess when it mattered I found another gear," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"I haven't played much tennis (recently), so I'm hoping as the tournament progresses I can raise the level."

Also read: Injured Novak Djokovic unsure of return after Australian Open triumph

Djokovic, who next faces Tallon Griekspoor, is 13-0 this season and extended his overall winning streak to 18 matches.

A presentation was held after Tuesday's match to recognize Djokovic's 378th week in the ATP's top spot, surpassing Steffi Graf's 377 leading the WTA.

"As a young boy growing up in Serbia, I dreamt of two things  winning Wimbledon and being No. 1 in the world. I've been blessed to achieve both of my childhood dreams, several times," he said.

Also on Tuesday, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-2 to extend his winning streak to 10 matches.

Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Maxime Cressy 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 and Botic van de Zandschulp beat sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-5 6-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

novak djokovic tennis news sports news australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK