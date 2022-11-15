×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Novak Djokovic makes winning start beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets

Novak Djokovic makes winning start, beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets

Updated on: 15 November,2022 10:06 AM IST  |  Turin
ANI |

Top

Novak Djokovic started his quest for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Monday by overpowering Stefanos Tsitsipas to end the Greek's year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking chances

Novak Djokovic makes winning start, beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets

Pic credit- Novak Djokovic official Instagram handle


Novak Djokovic started his quest for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Monday by overpowering Stefanos Tsitsipas to end the Greek's year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking chances.


Djokovic produced a ruthless performance to move to the next round defeating Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4).



In Turin, the Serbian swiftly discovered his range, breaking early to seize the initiative. With his precision groundstrokes and a variety of dazzling passing shots, the seventh seed moved Tsitsipas about the court and eventually won after an hour and 37 minutes.


"The first game was very important to break his serve. Starting with a break of serve is obviously a huge boost in confidence and a relief as well because we both knew it would be a tight match," ATP.com quoted Djokovic as saying.

Also read: Novak Djokovic begins his Paris title defence in style

Djokovic now leads Tsitsipas 10-2 in their ATP Head2Head series, having overcome the 24-year-old en route to the crown in Astana and the final in Paris in the past month.

"We have played some really close matches in the past few tournaments against each other. It was very important to start off well. I held my serve really well throughout the match. I played a great tie-break, very solid all the way through," Djokovic said.

Djokovic was at his devastating best on his forehand, scoring a forehand rating of 9.6.

The former World No. 1 will also play Andrey Rublev in the round-robin stage, with Rublev defeating Daniil Medvedev earlier on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tennis news novak djokovic sports news sports

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK