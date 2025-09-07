Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Novak Djokovic not giving up on Grand Slams after US Open exit

Novak Djokovic 'not giving up on Grand Slams' after US Open exit

Updated on: 07 September,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during the men's singles semifinal tennis match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on day thirteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic vowed to 'continue fighting' for Grand Slam titles after his US Open semi-final exit to Carlos Alcaraz on Friday. Djokovic, whose dream of a record 25th Grand Slam title ended in a straight-sets loss to Alcaraz, pledged to keep playing next year. 

"I'm not giving up on Grand Slams, I'm going to continue fighting," the 38-year-old Serbian legend said after his 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat. "I still want to play a full Grand Slam season next year. They are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport." Djokovic had warned before Friday's semi-final he would need to be in peak physical condition to stand a chance of toppling the 22-year-old Alcaraz.

The Spaniard has dominated men's tennis alongside Italian world number one Jannik Sinner in recent seasons, with the duo splitting the last seven Grand Slam tournaments between them. However, Djokovic said he had faded after running Alcaraz close in the opening two sets in Friday's semi-final. "I ran out of gas after the second set," he said.


"I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going," he added, stating that competing with his much younger rivals in the future was only going to get more challenging. "I'm happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it's just the physicality of it," Djokovic said.

"As I said after the quarter-finals, I'm going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and that rhythm for as many hours as it's needed, but it wasn't enough. "That's something I, unfortunately, at this point in my career, can't control. "I can do only as much as I can do. It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. 

"I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it's tough." Djokovic, though, said he had no problem coming off second best to the duo who have collectively become known as "Sincaraz". "It's never fun losing a tennis match, but at the same time, if I'm to lose to someone, I would lose to these two guys," Djokovic said. "I know that they are just better at the moment. You just have to hand it to them and say, 'Well done.'"

(With agency inputs)

