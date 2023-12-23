Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Now Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI presidents election

Now Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI president's election

Updated on: 23 December,2023 05:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Throwing his weight behind Olympic bronze medallist grappler Sakshi Malik, who announced her retirement from the sport soon after Sanjay Singh's victory in the recent WFI polls, Virender said he would return the honour as a mark of protest against the election of Brij Bhushan's close aide

Now Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI president's election

Virender Singh Yadav (Pic: X/@GoongaPahalwan)

Listen to this article
Now Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI president's election
x
00:00

Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav, better known as Goonga Pehlwan, has now decided to return his Padma Shri to the government, showing solidarity with the country's top wrestlers who have objected to the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI president.


Throwing his weight behind Olympic bronze medallist grappler Sakshi Malik, who announced her retirement from the sport soon after Sanjay Singh's victory in the recent WFI polls, Virender said he would return the honour as a mark of protest against the election of Brij Bhushan's close aide.


Also Read: IND vs SA: Combination Confusion: KL's keeping, choice between Prasidh and Kumar


Bajrang Punia, one of the prominent faces of the protest against the former WFI chief, had returned his Padma Shri on Friday.

"I will also return the Padma Shri for my sister and the country's daughter. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am proud of your daughter and my sister Sakshi Malikkh," Virender wrote on X. Taking to X:

He also urged the country's iconic sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Neeraj Chopra to give their opinion on the issue.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Players to make debut for India in 2023

"I would also request the top players of the country to also give their decision," Virender, said in his post, tagging cricket legend Tendulkar and Olympic champion javelin thrower Chopra.

Virender received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2021. Before that, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2015.

"I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang on X.

On Thursday, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by him won 13 of the 15 posts. Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat had demanded that no close associate of Brij Bhushan should enter the WFI.

The three top wrestlers had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting several women wrestlers. They had even contemplated throwing away their medals into river Ganga on May 30 in Haridwar but the farmer leaders had convinced them not to take the step

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wrestling Wrestlers protest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sakshi malik Bajrang Punia sachin tendulkar Neeraj Chopra sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK