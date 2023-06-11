Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Oda 17 becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

Oda, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

“I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day—for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It’s happiest day of my life,” said Oda. His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January

Oda, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

Japan's Tokito Oda plays a forehand return to Britain's Alfie Hewett during their men's wheelchair singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Oda, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion
x
00:00

Japan’s Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport’s youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday. 


The 17-year-old is also guaranteed to become the youngest ever World No. 1 in the discipline. “I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day—for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It’s happiest day of my life,” said Oda. His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January.


Also Read: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova to win third French Open title


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK