Oda, 17, becomes youngest Grand Slam wheelchair champion

“I was really happy to get the two dreams on the one day—for the youngest player to be No. 1 in world and to win a Grand Slam title; so two dreams come true today. It’s happiest day of my life,” said Oda. His win on Saturday avenged his defeat to seven-time major winner Hewett at the Australian Open in January

Japan's Tokito Oda plays a forehand return to Britain's Alfie Hewett during their men's wheelchair singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Pic/AFP

Japan’s Tokito Oda defeated top-ranked Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 in the French Open wheelchair final to become the sport’s youngest Grand Slam champion on Saturday.

