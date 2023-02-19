Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham starts OnlyFans page for money

Breaking News
19 February,2023
A Correspondent |

After his success at the Olympics, the Aussie, who is married to British diver and fellow OnlyFans creator Luke Rutherford,  battled alcohol, drug addiction and mental health issues. He, however, has been clean for seven years

Matthew Mitcham


Australia's Olympic gold medal-winning diver Matthew Mitcham has started an OnlyFans page after taking 8,000 nude photographs of himself.


Mitcham, 34, won the 10m platform at the Beijing Games in 2008, which was the best ever score in the history of the quadrennial event. 



After his success at the Olympics, the Aussie, who is married to British diver and fellow OnlyFans creator Luke Rutherford,  battled alcohol, drug addiction and mental health issues. He, however, has been clean for seven years.


Mitcham confessed on The Morning Show that he joined the adult website for money. 

“Do you know that quote from Schitt’s Creek, ‘take a thousand naked photographs of yourself while you’re young and beautiful.’ So I took 8,000 just to be safe. It’s just another way for people to connect with me. I don’t do anything too raunchy. I just like to show off my beautiful body, which is very quickly becoming more of a civilian body than an athlete’s body, but people want to see it,” he said.

