Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra stars again at the Kuortane Games

Olympic javelin star Neeraj Chopra now strikes gold at Kuortane Games with 86.69m effort to pip world champ Anderson Peters

Pic/AFP

India’s Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra clinched gold at the Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday with an 86.69m effort in his very first attempt. Chopra pipped reigning world champion Anderson Peters (84.75m; third). The javelin star entered this competition on the back of his spectacular performance at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, where he threw 89.30m for a national record on Tuesday.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra says, breaking national record with 89.30m throw has 'boosted my confidence'

