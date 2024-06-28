Olympic hopeful javelin star Manu suspended for doping

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Panchkula (Haryana)
A source privy to the development confirmed to PTI that Manu’s positive test came during the Indian Grand Prix in April this year

Javelin thrower DP Manu, who was being seen as an Olympic hopeful, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.


A source privy to the development confirmed to PTI that Manu’s positive test came during the Indian Grand Prix in April this year.


Earlier, Manu was asked to stay away from competitions by the Athletics Federation of India on the instructions of NADA. The 24-year-old Manu, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, was more or less certain to qualify for the Olympics through world ranking quota but is set to miss the Paris bus after the latest development.


He was in the initial entry list for the National Inter-State Championships which began on Thursday here. But his name has been dropped from the updated roster.

