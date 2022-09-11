Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Organisers surprise Iga Swiatek by putting tiramisu inside US Open 2022 trophy

Organisers surprise Iga Swiatek by putting 'tiramisu' inside US Open 2022 trophy

Updated on: 11 September,2022 06:57 PM IST  |  New York
IANS |

Top

The organisers of the US Open 2022 surprised World No 1 Iga Swiatek by putting her favourite 'tiramisu' inside the winners' trophy, ending the Pole star's prolonged search for the dessert after winning the championships.

Organisers surprise Iga Swiatek by putting 'tiramisu' inside US Open 2022 trophy

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the championship trophy. Photo/AFP-Getty Images


The organisers of the US Open 2022 surprised World No 1 Iga Swiatek by putting her favourite 'tiramisu' inside the winners' trophy, ending the Pole star's prolonged search for the dessert after winning the championships. The 21-year-old clinched her first US Open 2022 title on Saturday night after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final. It was her seventh title of the season. Close observers of Swiatek's trophy ceremony routine have noticed her habit of looking inside the trophy while she's on stage, feigning her disappointment each time she came up empty. It wasn't the same this time.


After speaking to reporters at her champion's press conference, Swiatek was told to check the trophy again, which had already played a comical role in her interview as she strained to look around it when speaking to reporters. To Swiatek's delight, she finally found what she's been looking for: her favorite dessert, tiramisu. "Oh, my God. Are you kidding me? Wow, who did that?.Thank you. I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn't have anything to eat," Swiatek said.

Also Read: US Open 2022 final preview: Carlos Alcaraz faces a determined Casper Rudd


The USTA's Managing Director of Corporate Communications, Chris Widmaier explained, "We notice you always check your trophy. This time we wanted you to find something." Iga has lifted a lot of trophies this season. Asked about comparing her two major wins this season at Roland Garros and US Open 2022, the star player explained about the pressure and expectations. "I don't know if it's more than the second win at Roland Garros because back then the pressure was really on and everybody was kind of expecting me to win," said Swiatek.

"Here I managed to lower my expectations, and also I feel like people were not expecting a lot from me on hard courts. So mentally I think Roland Garros was a little bit tougher. But tennis-wise and physically here for sure it was tougher," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK