Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The 25-year-old Japanese tennis ace and rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child in Los Angeles, and both mother and daughter were doing well, reported the magazine, citing an unnamed source

Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl, People  magazine reported on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Japanese tennis ace and rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child in Los Angeles, and both mother and daughter were doing well, reported the magazine, citing an unnamed source.


The couple had first announced Osaka’s pregnancy in January on social media. In June, Osaka revealed she was expecting a girl with a princess-themed baby shower being planned. Osaka said last month that when it came to names, she and Cordae were thinking of something unusual rather than traditional. Osaka added that 2023 would be a year “full of lessons” and that she was planning to return to competitve tennis next year and compete at the 2024 Australian Open in January.


