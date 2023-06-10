Bidding for her third French Open crown as she faces Karolina Muchova in today’s final, Iga Swiatek insists she can never match Nadal’s 14 titles

Iga Swiatek. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Out of my reach’: Iga Swiatek plays down comparisons with Rafael Nadal x 00:00

Reigning French Open Iga Swiatek will attempt to become the first woman to successfully defend the title in Paris in 16 years on Saturday when she faces surprise finalist Karolina Muchova. World No. 1 Swiatek is bidding for a third Roland Garros crown in four years and fourth Grand Slam title following her 2022 US Open victory.

Henin won back-to-back

Justine Henin was the last woman to win back-to-back French Open titles when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total in 2007. Swiatek, 22, has yet to drop a set in this tournament but will be wary of her Czech opponent who knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals after recovering from 2-5 and match point down in the final set.



Rafael Nadal and Karolina Muchova

Swiatek’s last-four win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil coupled with Sabalenka’s agonising defeat ensured the Pole will remain at No. 1 heading into the grass-court part of the season. She is the youngest woman since Monica Seles in the early 1990s to reach three French Open finals, while World No. 43 Muchova is the fourth lowest ranked player to reach the showpiece match here.

Swiatek, then just 19, was ranked 54 when she lifted the trophy in 2020— three years after Jelena Ostapenko’s shock triumph. Muchova’s compatriot Renata Tomanova was runner-up in 1976. It is still early in her career but Swiatek is starting to establish a dominance at Roland Garros best associated with Rafael Nadal, the record 14-time French Open champion.

‘It’s pretty amazing’

“Rafa, what he did and what he’s still doing, it’s pretty amazing,” said Swiatek. “I never kind of knew that it’s gonna be possible for me. “So it was totally out of my reach, if I can say that. And still he played so well so many years, I don’t know if it’s going to be possible for me.” With a 27-2 record at Roland Garros, Swiatek will be the overwhelming favourite, but Muchova has won all five matches in her career against players in the top three—four of them at Grand Slams.

