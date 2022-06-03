Panghal, Thapa secure Commonwealth berth

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Patiala
PTI |

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports

Amit Panghal. Pic/AFP


World championship medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed berths in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials, held here on Thursday. 

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.




