Para Badminton International: Nithya wins gold, Bhagat clinches bronze

Nithya beat Rachel Choong of England 21-14, 18-21, 21-7 in a 32-minute final, while Bhagat went down 17-21, 9-21 to England’s Daniel Bethell in the summit clash

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Pramod Bhagat

India’s Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan won the women’s singles SH6 class, while world number one Pramod Bhagat finished runners-up in men’s singles SL3 in the 4 Nations Para Badminton International in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday.

Nithya beat Rachel Choong of England 21-14, 18-21, 21-7 in a 32-minute final, while Bhagat went down 17-21, 9-21 to England’s Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.



Also Read: Singapore Open: PV Sindhu hopes to carry good form into CWG

“I’m disappointed with my performance, I tried everything possible but couldn’t Execute. Daniel was playing very well. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments,” Bhagat said.

Mixed doubles pairing of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur also settled for silver after losing 14-21, 18-21 to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the finals of SL3-SU5 classification.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever