The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to celebrate the legacy of one of kabaddi’s most iconic figures, Pardeep Narwal, with a special felicitation ceremony ahead of the Season 12 opener on Friday, August 29. The tribute will take place at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam and will mark a fitting acknowledgment of Narwal’s immense contributions to the sport following his retirement in June earlier this year.

Widely known as the 'Dubki King', Pardeep Narwal redefined raiding in kabaddi with his innovation, agility, and consistency. He began his PKL journey in Season 2 with Bengaluru Bulls, but it was with Patna Pirates that he cemented his legendary status. Leading the Pirates to three consecutive titles, Narwal quickly became a household name. He later turned out for UP Yoddhas before returning to Bengaluru Bulls in Season 11.

Over the course of his stellar career, Narwal achieved milestones that have set benchmarks for future generations. He remains the all-time highest raid points scorer in PKL history with a staggering 1,801 points. His astonishing performance in Season 5, where he notched up 369 raid points and executed a historic eight-point raid in the playoffs, is etched in the league’s folklore. He was also the first player in PKL history to cross the 1,000 raid points mark.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, tributes have poured in from former teammates and fellow players. Manjeet Chhillar, who played alongside Narwal for Bengaluru Bulls in 2015, said, “Pardeep Narwal isn’t just a teammate; he’s one of the greatest players this sport has ever seen. I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside him and watching him break records that may never be touched. Beyond the mat, he’s a true friend and a wonderful human being.”

Vishal Mane, who shared the mat with Narwal during Patna Pirates' victorious Season 5 campaign, fondly recalled a famous raid. “I still remember when he pulled off that incredible raid for seven points – I was right there on the mat with him. We all thought he had five, but he came back smiling with seven!”

“His style of play, especially those lightning-fast dubkis, was unmatched and dangerous for any opponent. As Season 12 approaches, it feels strange knowing he won’t be there," shared Rishank Devadiga.

Ajay Thakur, now head coach of Puneri Paltan, added, “From your incredible 8-point raid to being the Dubki King and a three-time champion, your records have set a benchmark for generations to come.”