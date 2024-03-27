NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI on Wednesday that the marksman from Rajasthan has "apologised" for his misdemeanour, paving the way for him to compete in the trials and stake claim for a Paris Olympics berth

A pistol shooter, who left the preparatory camp for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in December last year without informing the national federation, has been selected for the Paris Olympic qualifiers after apologising for his disciplinary breach.

The trials will be held in Delhi and Bhopal in April and May respectively.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, who competes in 25m rapid-fire event, left the camp on December 29 and was incommunicado till January 4 this year, forcing the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to replace him in the squad for the Paris Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI on Wednesday that the marksman from Rajasthan has "apologised" for his misdemeanour, paving the way for him to compete in the trials and stake claim for a Paris Olympics berth.

"Yes, he came to us (after leaving). He came with his father and apologised, so we have closed the matter. It was a personal matter," Bhatia said.

"He is a good shooter and whatever is happening in his personal life, we are not concerned. His father also furnished the relevant documents and the matter was resolved," he added refusing to get into the specifics of the issues that Shekhawat was dealing with at that time.

Bhatia, when asked if the matter was brought to the notice of the NRAI's Athletes' Commission, replied in the negative.

"The incident happened during the (national) camp at the Karni Singh Ranges. He came back and apologised. We cannot hang the person," he added.

But he conceded that the shooter should have informed the federation about the circumstances which forced him to leave.

"Yes, he is there in the Olympic selection trial. If there is something against him, the law will take its course. But if I deprive him today, and tomorrow if he gets cleared... and suppose the case is pending in the court... I have no idea what the case is.

"Who does what in his personal life, I am not concerned, unless of course the court says that he should not be allowed to play," he reasoned.

Bhatia said the shooter has already been penalised by the federation.

"We had issued a warning (when he went missing from the camp) and we didn't allow him to go abroad in one of the competitions after the Jakarta event. What bigger penalty should we impose on him?" he asked.

A series of four trials will be held in Delhi (April 18-27) and Bhopal (May 10-19) to select the team for the Paris Olympics.

(With agency inputs)