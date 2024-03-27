Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pistol shooter apologises for leaving camp without informing later included in Olympic trials
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pistol shooter 'apologises' for leaving camp without informing, later included in Olympic trials

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI on Wednesday that the marksman from Rajasthan has "apologised" for his misdemeanour, paving the way for him to compete in the trials and stake claim for a Paris Olympics berth

Pistol shooter 'apologises' for leaving camp without informing, later included in Olympic trials

Representational Image (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Pistol shooter 'apologises' for leaving camp without informing, later included in Olympic trials
x
00:00

A pistol shooter, who left the preparatory camp for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in December last year without informing the national federation, has been selected for the Paris Olympic qualifiers after apologising for his disciplinary breach.


The trials will be held in Delhi and Bhopal in April and May respectively.


Bhavesh Shekhawat, who competes in 25m rapid-fire event, left the camp on December 29 and was incommunicado till January 4 this year, forcing the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to replace him in the squad for the Paris Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta.


NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI on Wednesday that the marksman from Rajasthan has "apologised" for his misdemeanour, paving the way for him to compete in the trials and stake claim for a Paris Olympics berth.

"Yes, he came to us (after leaving). He came with his father and apologised, so we have closed the matter. It was a personal matter," Bhatia said.

"He is a good shooter and whatever is happening in his personal life, we are not concerned. His father also furnished the relevant documents and the matter was resolved," he added refusing to get into the specifics of the issues that Shekhawat was dealing with at that time.

Also Read: Thrice as nice for Max

Bhatia, when asked if the matter was brought to the notice of the NRAI's Athletes' Commission, replied in the negative.

"The incident happened during the (national) camp at the Karni Singh Ranges. He came back and apologised. We cannot hang the person," he added.

But he conceded that the shooter should have informed the federation about the circumstances which forced him to leave.

"Yes, he is there in the Olympic selection trial. If there is something against him, the law will take its course. But if I deprive him today, and tomorrow if he gets cleared... and suppose the case is pending in the court... I have no idea what the case is.

"Who does what in his personal life, I am not concerned, unless of course the court says that he should not be allowed to play," he reasoned.

Bhatia said the shooter has already been penalised by the federation.

"We had issued a warning (when he went missing from the camp) and we didn't allow him to go abroad in one of the competitions after the Jakarta event. What bigger penalty should we impose on him?" he asked.

A series of four trials will be held in Delhi (April 18-27) and Bhopal (May 10-19) to select the team for the Paris Olympics.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK