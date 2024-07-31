Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria loses to Philippine’s Nesty Petecio in Round of 32

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Paris
Despite Jaismine possessing the height advantage on her opponent, she looked a bit static throughout the fight with Nesthy using her speed and agility to her advantage

India's Jaismine Lamboria (red) and Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio compete in women’s boxing round of 32 match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Pic/PTI

India's Jaismine Lamboria was eliminated after losing 0-5 against Philippine boxer Nesthy Petecio who won on points in the opening round of the 57kg women's category ending her campaign. The five judges called the bout as 27-30, 27-30, 27-30, 28-29 and 28-29 in favour of the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Petecio. 


Despite Jaismine possessing the height advantage on her opponent, she looked a bit static throughout the fight with Nesthy using her speed and agility to her advantage. Jasmine tried her best to go in for the knockout in the final moments of the bout but was not able to connect against the experienced fighter.



Earlier in the day, Asian Games bronze medalist Amit Panghal was knocked out of the Paris Olympics after losing to Africa Games champion Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba 1-4 in the 51kg.


Preeti Pawar will face Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias in the Women's 54kg Round of 16 match later on Tuesday night. She will be hoping to make a deep run in the tournament and aim to achieve India’s fourth-ever medal in boxing after Vijender Singh (bronze in 2008 Beijing), Mary Kom (bronze in 2012 London) and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze in 2020 Tokyo).

Paris Olympics 2024 boxing sports sports news Sports Update

